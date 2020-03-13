SL Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Abdominal Issues A Worry For IPL 2020 Team Rajasthan Royals

England World Cup superstar Ben Stokes withdrew from a tour game ahead of the SL vs ENG series after suffering an abdominal strain. There has been no return date specified for the star all-rounder and his participation in the IPL 2020 is in question. However, Rajasthan Royals would hope that the IPL 2020 postponement would mean that they will have a fit Ben Stokes playing for them in the tournament.

SL vs ENG: Ben Stokes withdraws from tour game due to abdominal issue

Ben Stokes was initially named in the XI for the tour game ahead of the SL vs ENG series but did not come out to bat in his usual No.5 position, which was taken by Ollie Pope. Leg spinner Matt Parkinson replaced Stokes overnight. The ECB has issued that Stokes injury has nothing to do with the Coronavirus pandemic. The cricket board further added that Ben Stokes will stay in the hotel and will await further test reports from London. If serious the injury would be a huge blow to both England and Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, with English duo Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer out injured.

SL vs ENG Test series postponed due to Coronavirus

ECB Statement: Test series in Sri Lanka postponed — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 13, 2020

IND vs SA called off, IPL postponed, Aus vs NZ played behind closed doors

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen a massive rise in cases all over the globe and many major sporting events have been cancelled in the wake of the deadly virus. The SL vs ENG has been called off after two people tested positive for Coronavirus in Sri Lanka, while the IND vs SA series was also called off. The AUS vs NZ is being played behind closed doors, while the IPL remains postponed.

The BCCI has rescheduled the start of IPL 2020 to April 15 from its March 29 start, after the growing cases of the Coronavirus Pandemic in India. Rajasthan Royals hope that Ben Stokes will be fit when IPL 2020 kicks off, with the all-rounder being a major part of the Royals' plans.

