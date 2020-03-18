The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes And Quinton De Kock In One Single Post

Cricket News

Indian and RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently took to social media and trolled Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock and Ellyse Perry in a single Instagram post.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is quite a popular figure on social media. The cricketer keeps posting hilarious interactions of himself with other cricketers and often gets into friendly banter with the others. Quite recently, the bowler took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself near the boundary and claimed his pose as a superior one in comparison to that of Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock and Ellyse Perry.

Also Read | Ellyse Perry Walks Off In Tears After Getting Injured Vs New Zealand, Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock

In an Instagram story, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture of himself that went viral during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. In the picture, he can be seen relaxing beyond the boundary rope and posted pictures of the three cricketers taking a similar pose. He also added the caption stating that his "swag" is unmatched when compared to the likes Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Claims To Have Been 'nervous' Facing Ellyse Perry In Bushfire Bash

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock

Chahal

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled By Danielle Wyatt Who Claims To Hit Him For Six Sixes In An Over

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was retained by the Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹6 crore for the tournament which was initially slated to commence on March 29. However, in wake of the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learned about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Is Excited About Playing In His Maiden World Cup But Is Currently Focussing On The Job At Hand

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA