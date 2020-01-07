Navdeep Saini Bowls A Bullet Yorker To Send Danushka Gunathilaka Back To Pavillion

After the first T20 in Guwahati was ruled out due to rain, India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20 at Indore on Tuesday. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India pounced on early as all-rounder Washington Sundar grabbed the first wicket. However, young pacer Navdeep Saini helped put the team into a dominant position early as he hit the bulls eye to send back ace-batsman Danushka Gunathilaka.

Saini bowls a bullet

In the 8th over of the game, Saini bowled a 147.5 kmph bullet yorker to hit the base of the middle stump, forcing Danushka Gunathilaka back to the pavillion. Gunathilaka was beaten for pace as the ball crashed right into the base of middle stump. Washington Sundar provided India with an early breakthrough as he got opener Avishka Fernando out.

Missed Run Out

A little bit of confusion between Sri Lankan batsman opened up gates for another possible wicket for India but a throw at the wrong end deprived the Indians of the wicket. Just after Saini nailed the perfect yorker, a direct hit would have still got rid of Oshada but it was Kusal Perera who was in big trouble as Shreyas Iyer's blunder helped both survive. At the end of 12 overs, Sri Lanka managed to score 84 runs with the loss of three wickets.

Who will draw first blood?

Both teams will be eager to get off to a winning start in the second T20I after the previous match was abandoned due to rain in Assam without a ball being bowled. The Men In Blue will be hoping to register a hat-trick of T20I series win after having got the better of Bangladesh and West Indies. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after having whitewashed Pakistan, who are the top-ranked side in the game's shortest format.

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing series while skipper Virat Kohli will look to add some precious runs under his belt as India start their preparations for the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

