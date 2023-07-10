Ben Stokes Breaks MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record Within One Year Of Becoming England Skipper

Australia failed to win the Ashes 2023 on the 3rd Test at Headingley, as the England Cricket Team won the Test by 3 wickets and regained momentum in the series after Australia beat them at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Ben Stokes, the captain of the English Cricket squad, has shown class as a leader for the squad, keeping the team's goal alive.

Ben Stokes breaks MS Dhoni’s massive record during the ENG vs AUS 3rd Test

England won the nail-biting match played at Headingley, giving them their first victory in the five-match series. With three wickets in hand and a target of 251 runs to chase, England triumphed. In the process, Stokes eclipsed a noteworthy mark that had been held by former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Despite Mitchell Marsh of Australia scoring a century in the opening innings, England outperformed Australia on all fronts. With this victory, England won a Test match when chasing a target of more than 250 runs for the fifth time under captain Ben Stokes. MS Dhoni held the previous record of leading the Indian side to four such triumphs when chasing a goal of more than 250 runs in Tests during his captaincy of the Indian cricket team.

Most Test victories as a captain with 250-plus run-chases:

5 - Ben Stokes

4 - MS Dhoni

3 - Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting

In which matches did Ben Stoke achieve this milestone?

Given how recently Ben Stokes has taken over the captaincy, his extraordinary accomplishment of breaking MS Dhoni's record is all the more astounding. Stokes has led England's cricket team to victories in a number of difficult Tests matches within the first year of taking the helm.

During the home Test series against New Zealand last year, England, under Stokes' leadership, chased down targets of 277, 299, and 296, displaying their determination and ability to excel in pressure situations. In another notable encounter, the one-off Test against India at Edgbaston in July 2022, England achieved a monumental victory by chasing down a formidable target of 378 runs.

These triumphs demonstrate Stokes' remarkable leadership abilities as well as the team's tenacity and capacity to overcome challenging obstacles while serving as captain. Stokes has clearly become a dynamic and important player in English cricket, inspiring his squad to memorable victories in crucial games.