'It Was Really Challenging': Todd Murphy Explains The Experience Of Bowling To Ben Stokes

The Australian cricket team is playing against England at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds in the third Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies ended their first innings at 263 runs, wherein Mitchell Marsh was their highest run scorer and played a knock of 118 runs from 118 balls. Mark Wood was the star of the English cricket team with the ball and ended the first innings with figures of 5/34.

3 things you need to know

England finished their first innings with a score of 237 runs

English skipper Ben Stokes was the highest run scorer for his team in the first innings and played a knock of 80 runs off 108 balls

The Aussies lead by 142 runs at Stumps on Day 2

Ben Stokes became the saviour of the English team

The English cricket team was in trouble and was 142/7 at one stage in the first innings. All top-order batsmen were dismissed and skipper Ben Stokes was the only recognised one present at the crease. The hosts still trailed by 125 runs and had to avoid the situation of the follow-on.

Ben Stokes began to attack the Aussie bowlers and hit six fours and five sixes during his innings. However, while he was hitting shots all over the ground, it had looked like he would take England over Australia's first-innings score. But he was finally dismissed by Australia spinner Todd Murphy.

Todd Murphy explains the experience of bowling to Ben Stokes

Todd Murphy, who dismissed Ben Stokes in the first innings and it was also the last English wicket to fall, explained his experience of bowling to Stokes and said after the end of Day 2 of the third Test match.

To bowl to Ben in that sort of mood, it was really challenging. You knew what he was trying to do - he wanted to hit it for six.

The Australian cricket team finished Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test at 116/4 and would look forward to take their lead further on Day 3. The Aussies currently lead the five-match series by 2-0 and will aim to win the Headingley Test and seal the series. If the visitors can win the third Ashes 2023 Test, they would win the Ashes for the fourth consecutive time.