Ben Stokes Caught Applying Saliva On The Ball On Day 1 Of Motera Test, Umpire Sanitises It

England all-rounder Ben Stokes mistakenly applied saliva on the ball on Day 1 of the third Test match against India at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad which is being contested under lights.

The incident took place during the 12th over of India's first innings. As a precautionary measure against coronavirus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned using saliva to shine the cricket ball. However, the players are allowed to use sweat as an alternative to shine the ball. Stokes' mistake saw the umpire sanitize the ball before the action resumed.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings for the use of saliva, but repeated use will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side, according to the ICC.

Cricket in the #COVID19 era! Umpire sanitising the ball after Ben Stokes used saliva. The next time someone does so, the batting team gets five runs.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cuwPxPoxK8 — Samanway Banerjee (@qriosam) February 24, 2021

India dominate the proceedings on Day 1

After bundling England out for a paltry 112 in their first innings, India lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill (11) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in just a matter of time after a good 33-run opening stand. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then added 55 runs for the third-wicket stand and just when Kohli was seemed to be in fine nick, he was castled by spinner Jack Leach for a 58-ball 27 that included three boundaries.

Rohit fought on from another end as he registered an impactful half-century. The 'Hitman' remains unbeaten on 57 and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was not out on 1 as India finished Day 1 at 99/3. They are still 13 runs behind England's first innings total.

(With ANI Inputs)

