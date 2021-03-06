Ben Stokes Faces Fans' Wrath Again After Kohli Dismissal, Denies Sundar First Ton: WATCH

England all-rounder and India's nemesis Ben Stokes once again found a way to silence the Ahmedabad crowd on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli for a duck, Stokes denied Washington Sundar his maiden Test hundred by dismissing India's last two batsmen Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj within a space of four balls to put an end to Indian innings.

India had three wickets in hand when Washington Sundar denied Axar Patel a run which resulted in an unfortunate run out on the last ball of the penultimate over of the Indian innings. After Axar Patel was run out, Sundar was off strike for the next over with Ishant Sharma facing Ben Stokes. The Indian speedster was trapped in front of the wicket by Stokes on the first ball as he sent him packing for a golden duck.

Mohammed Siraj joined Sundar at the crease as he now had the responsibility of giving the 21-year old a shot to complete his hundred by either taking a single or splaying out the over. Siraj had done the same in the second Test in Chennai where he successfully managed to hang on at the crease as R Ashwin completed his hundred. However, much to Sundar and the Indian cricket fans' disarray, Siraj was cleaned up by Stokes after facing two balls, thus leaving Sundar stranded on an unbeaten 96.

Here's a look at Washington Sundar's 96

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 365, thus gaining a huge lead of 160 runs. While Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with a sensational 101, Sundar scored 96* and Rohit Sharma chipped in with a useful 49. For England, Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name. James Anderson grabbed three wickets and Jack Leach accounted for two wickets. At the time of publishing, England were sentenced to 10/2 with Ashwin picking up both the wickets in the second innings post lunch. India are in the driver's seat at the moment and a win looks likely for the hosts. On the other hand, the visitors will need to pull off something spectacular to save the Test match.

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

