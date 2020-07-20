Ben Stokes Floors Fans On Twitter With 36-ball Fifty Opening The Batting; Watch Video

The England vs West Indies second Test saw the home side going all-guns-blazing in their second innings on Day 5. Resuming on their overnight score of 37-2, the English batsmen were scoring runs at more than six an over in the morning Day 5 session in an attempt to stretch their lead before putting West Indies into bat. In a surprise move by skipper Joe Root, he appointed his dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes to open the innings late on Day 4.

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes launches an all-out attack on Windies bowlers

Ben Stokes was seen scoring runs at a rapid pace on Day 5 morning, as the left-hander reached the 50-run mark off his just 36th delivery. Having started cautiously in the innings with 16 runs from 20 balls, he picked up his pace after hitting Kemar Roach for a four and a six off successive deliveries in the ninth over. Ben Stokes stepped down the wicket and smacked Roach for a six over long-on and what followed was a sequence of boundaries to help England stretch their lead over 300.

Ben Stokes scored a quickfire unbeaten 78 from just 57 balls with four boundaries and three massive sixes to propel England’s total to 129-3 from 19 overs. His innings comes as a backdrop of his first-innings batting recital where he scored a completely contrasting hundred, taking 356 deliveries to score 176. Captain Joe Root called on for a declaration, leaving West Indies a target of 312 runs and giving his bowlers 85 overs to dismiss the visitors to enforce a result.

Another 🔥 knock from Ben Stokes!

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes sets up exciting Day 5 with whirlwind knock, watch video

England vs West Indies: Fans react to Ben Stokes Manchester maverick

The ongoing England vs West Indies Test series is being played behind closed doors in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While fans may have missed watching Ben Stokes live in action at the venue itself, they definitely cheered for the all-rounder by making their presence felt on social media platforms. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions for Ben Stokes Day 5 batting heroics in the ongoing England vs West Indies second Test.

First innings: scores his slowest hundred



Second innings: opens the batting for the first time, scores his second-fastest fifty



One & Only @benstokes38 👏👏👏

The best Ben Stokes 👍

Incredible @benstokes38

He can play defensive, he can play attacking cricket, he can slog every ball, he can bowl fast, he can take wickets, he can bowl long spells, and he can take absolute blinders

#ENGvsWI — Durgesh Singh mertiya 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩 (@Durgesh46043709) July 20, 2020

Cometh the hour.... — Stephen Ford (@1em0nhead) July 20, 2020

He is a man with great courage and determination 😍 I just love how he always always makes things happen for England both with the bat and ball😊 — Sally (@Sallysarah18) July 20, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV.

