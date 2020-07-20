Stuart Broad's 3-wicket Spell In 14 Balls On His Comeback That Rattled WI; Watch Video

The exclusion of Stuart Broad during the first Test of the England vs West Indies series raised quite a few eyebrows. It was the first time in 8 years that Stuart Broad had not been picked for a home Test match. The player himself was miffed at his exclusion, with Stuart Broad later revealing that his exclusion from the first Test match of the England vs West Indies series was tough to swallow. However, the player made a great comeback after being picked for the second Test match, showing that he is still capable of leading the bowling attack in the absence of James Anderson.

Stuart Broad picks 3 wickets in 14 balls in England vs West Indies match

Bowling on Day 4 of the 2nd test of the England vs West Indies series, Stuart Broad didn’t take long to show what he brings to the table. In a terrific spell of fast bowling, Stuart Broad picked up 3 wickets in a span of 14 balls. The first of the Broad wickets was of Sharmarh Brooks, who was dismissed LBW from an in-swinging Stuart Broad delivery. The next batsman to perish off Stuart Broad was wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich. The wicketkeeper-batsman got out in a similar way to Brooks, failing to get his bat on an inswinger, with the West Indian being caught LBW.

The final of the Broad wickets in that spell was of Jermaine Blackwood. Stuart Broad dismissed the batsman by getting him out bowled for a duck. The 14 ball-3 wicket Broad wickets spell came after the 34-year-old was handed the second new ball in the England vs West Indies match. The trio of Broad wickets came at a crucial time for England, helping the team bowl out West Indies. With his bowling, Stuart Broad showed what he brings to the team, leading the line admirably in the absence of pacers like Jofra Archer and James Anderson. Stuart Broad ultimately finished the 1st innings of the England vs West Indies match with figures of 23-7-66-3.

In the past as well, Broad has shown a knack of going on a roll with a succession of wickets if he gets one batsman out early in his spell, especially in English conditions. Many cricket admirers remember Broad's 8-15 against Australia against Trent Bridge in the 2015 Ashes as an example, which saw the visitors bowled out for a paltry 60, that led England's charge to regain the 'biggest albeit the smallest prize in cricket'.

Stuart Broad had earlier expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the England vs West Indies 1st test

💬 I've been angry, frustrated, gutted because it is quite a hard decision to understand - I have probably bowled the best I've ever bowled in the last couple of years 💬



Stuart Broad discusses his omission from the first #ENGvWI Test



📺 Watch #ENGvWI 👉 https://t.co/4rirJPnw24 pic.twitter.com/cNzlGgwc4P — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports after being dropped from the first match of the England vs West Indies series, Stuart Broad didn’t mince his words while talking about his exclusion. The England pacer had said that he was frustrated and angry, having his shirt taken away from him. He also revealed that he was gutted at the decision because it was difficult to understand his exclusion from the first match of the England vs West Indies series. The player had later vowed to give his 100% whenever he’s picked, and the 14 ball-3 Broad wickets spell has certainly reminded everyone of what Stuart Broad brings to this England side.

Image Courtesy: facebook/englandcricket