NZ Vs Ind: Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli Lead India To Another Super Over Win In 4th T20I

India beat New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Wellington as the cricketing community witnessed yet another cracker of a game between the two nations. The game went into a Super Over in and India came on top yet again to register a memorable victory. The series now moves to Mount Maunganui for the final T20I on Sunday, February 2.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I Match Report

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: New Zealand Innings

New Zealand got off to a steady start as they could only manage 23 in their first five overs. Jasprit Bumrah got rid of opener Martin Guptill for 3. The Blackcaps ended the powerplay at 39/1. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert steadied the ship with a 74-run partnership to bring the New Zealand innings back on track.

Colin Munro in his attempt to sneak a second run lost his wicket for a well made 64. Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli combined for the wicket where the Indian captain showed his presence of mind to get rid of the southpaw. Tom Bruce went for a duck. The experienced Ross Taylor joined Seifert at the crease and they took the match to the last over. The job of defending 7 runs in the final over was in Shardul Thakur's hand and he did it as the match tied for the second time in a row. The Kiwis lost three wickets in the final over to tie a match that they had almost won.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: India innings

Earlier, India didn't have a good start as they lost Sanju Samson (8) and skipper Virat Kohli (11) early but India managed to race to 51/2 at the end of the powerplay due to KL Rahul's exploits. Shreyas Iyer struggled against the bamboozling New Zealand spinners and he was soon caught behind off Ish Sodhi for 1. KL Rahul played a decent knock of 39 before he was caught at deep mid-wicket trying to up the ante.

Shivam Dube (12) got out in an attempt to slog-sweep Ish Sodhi. He was followed by Washington Sundar who didn't trouble the scorers. Manish Pandey who hasn't had much to do in the series had a golden chance to make his wicket count. He did exactly that as he held one end along with Shardul Thakur and stitched a 43-run partnership. India kept losing wickets but Manish Pandey kept the scoreboard ticking as he reached his fifty. India ended the innings with 164/9 in their 20 overs.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: New Zealand Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah was the obvious choice to bowl the Super Over. Tim Seifert and Colin Munro came at the crease. The first ball went for a couple while Seifert sent the next ball for a four. The third ball resulted in another two. Seifert perished on the fourth ball trying to clear the boundary at deep point. Ross Taylor was the next man in. Munro slammed the fifth ball for a four and the final ball resulted in a single. The Kiwis set India a target of 14.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: India's Super Over

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee came in to bowl the Super Over. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli came to bat for India. KL Rahul hit the first ball for a massive six to bring the equation to 8 off 5. The second ball was hit for a four, over short fine leg. Trying to clear the boundary for the third time KL Rahul was caught at deep square leg. Kohli closed the match by hitting a fine boundary to give India a 4-0 lead.

