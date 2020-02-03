NZ Vs IND: Virat Kohli Teased With 'Anushka Bhabhi' Chants During 4th T20I; Watch Video

The Indian team are off to a scintillating start to their New Zealand tour as they whitewashed the visitors 5-0 in the T20I series. India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I to register a historic series win. In the process, they became the first side in the world to clean sweep a five-match T20I series.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Indian commentator verbally abused by New Zealand fan for refusing autograph

India skipper Virat Kohli became the first India captain to win a T20I series in New Zealand. He also became the first Indian captain to lead the team to a whitewash win in T20Is over the Black Caps. Virat Kohli rested himself from the final T20I as Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy. But he too could not come out to the field after suffering a calf injury during his 60-run knock. KL Rahul then took charge of the team and led the team to victory.

Now, there's a video that has been doing the rounds on social media in which the Indian fans can be spotted motivating Virat Kohli by taking the name of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In the clip, a few Indian fans can be spotted chanting ‘Anushka Bhabhi Zindabad’ for motivating Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma, bowlers power India to rare 5-0 whitewash in T20I series

Fans chants Anushka Sharma's name to motivate Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson trolled by Twitterati after disappointing performance

It all happened in the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The Indian skipper was heading towards his dugout when the fans started taking the name of the Bollywood diva. The fans perhaps tried to catch Virat Kohli’s attention but it did not happen as the India skipper walked into the dressing room straight away. There have been numerous instances in the past when the fans have come out with Anushka Sharma’s name during the games.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli lead India to another Super Over win in 4th T20I

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM