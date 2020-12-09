Ben Stokes Receives Condolences From Fans, Rajasthan IPL Team On Father's Tragic Death

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has suffered a massive loss as his father took his last breath on Tuesday. Ged Stokes, aged 65, lost his life while battling brain cancer as the cricketerr mourns the death of his father. The English all-rounder has taken to social media and shared the news with his followers and paid a special tribute to him.

Stokes father death hits all-rounder hard

Ben Stokes's father Ged Stokes was very much into rugby and even played in the former Rugby League in New Zealand. He also had a coaching stint in rugby there for the same. Ged Stokes, who died of brain cancer, was diagnosed around a year ago. Ged’s health was one of the prominent reasons why Ben Stokes was granted indefinite leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during the team's home series against Pakistan this year. The English all-rounder took the time off so that he could be with his father and spend some family time back in New Zealand, which is also the reason of his delay in playing the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Also Read Parthiv Patel Recalls Comical Tussles With Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden In Australia: WATCH

Ben Stokes took to social media and shared an emotional post remembering his father. While playing his tribute to his father, Ben Stokes wrote how both of them are now in different places. He also went on to mention about knowing Ged will always have a smile on his face and remembering him will make him happy. Stokes ended by mentioning how much he loves his father and will continue to do so “forever and always.”

Also Read David Warner Wins Fans Over With Special Post For Hyderabad IPL Teammate T Natarajan

Ben Stokes received condolences from all across the social media after he shared the news about his father’s untimely death. His IPL franchise alongside the social media account of the England and Wales Cricket Board took to Twitter in expressing their condolences to the fast-bowling all-rounder.

Also Read India Vs Australia: It Was A Step Up Facing Indian Bowlers, Says Cameron Green

RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family.



We're with you Ben. Strength to you and your family 💗🙏 pic.twitter.com/jA2EA0DVIk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 8, 2020

The English all-rounder was also often seeing paying tribute to his father when he was on the field participating in the Indian Premier League. He hit a match-winning 100 against Mumbai and folded one of his fingers after raising his hand in a gesture that was dedicated to remembering him. Ben Stokes’s gesture was meant for Ged Stokes, who lost his middle finger which was amputated, as he had suffered a lot of injuries back in the day. Ged Stokes was very active in his youth, playing and coaching in the rugby league which was his major income source back then.

Also Read Parthiv Patel Retirement: Virender Sehwag Reveals Keeper's Funny Nickname, Leads Tributes

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.