David Warner Wins Fans Over With Special Post For Hyderabad IPL Teammate T Natarajan

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most loved overseas cricketers in India. The southpaw also has an equal amount of love and admiration for the country which is quite evident through his social media posts. On Thursday, Warner once again impressed his Indian fans by posting a heart-warming message for T Natarajan who performed brilliantly in the recently concluded T20I series that India won 2-1.

ALSO READ | David Warner injury: Australian opener out of lineup for 1st Test at Adelaide

David Warner's post for T Natarajan leaves fans in awe

Warner is the captain of the Hyderabad franchise in the IPL where Natarajan plays under him and the left-hander has played a crucial role in helping him become the champion bowler. The Australian star took to Instagram where he shared a photo of them from the IPL along with a touching caption. Warner lauded Natarajan's performance in the T20I series and also expressed his happiness to see the young bowler perform in such an exceptional manner.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg reveals why Shaun Marsh has been excluded from Australian squad against India

As soon as Warner uploaded the post, fans flooded the comments section. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the Australian for his sportsmanship. Here's look at some of the best reactions.

Meanwhile, Natarajan ended up as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 6 scalps to his name at a stunning average of 13.83 and an economy of 7.00. Hardik Pandya who received the 'Player of the Series' award gave it away to Natarajan because he felt that the left-arm quick deserved it.

ALSO READ | Will Pucovski concussion: Victorian Opener Hit On Helmet By Kartik Tyagi Snorter

David Warner ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test

Warner on Wednesday was ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series. After the David Warner injury, the Australian team management has a huge task ahead of them to name an appropriate replacement for the southpaw.

It will be interesting to see what the Australian team management will do to fill the void left by Warner's absence. The left-hander's absence is also a worrying sign because his opening partner Joe Burns has also been in abysmal form. Joe Burns averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 live streaming sees betting ads, broadcasters to face wrath?

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.