Parthiv Patel Recalls Comical Tussles With Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden In Australia: WATCH

The Parthiv Patel retirement news on Wednesday from all forms of a cricket came as a surprise to many Indian cricket fans. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the same. To some, Parthiv Patel's antics on the cricket ground are memorable till date as the Gujarat-based cricketer sledged Australian players during one of India's tours Down Under.

Parthiv Patel Steve Waugh sledge story

Parthiv Patel spoke about how the Indian cricket team was touring Australia in what was former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh’s farewell series in 2003-04. He recalled how the crowds and fellow cricket fans used to give standing ovations for the legendary Australian cricketer every time both the teams took to the field.

Parthiv Patel threw light on one particular incident during the same Test match series. He recollected how the Australian team were trying to save the final Test match in Sydney as Steve Waugh took to the crease for the hosts for one last time. Patel claims he was the one to initiate a chat with the Australian great by a comment on the player’s defensive playing style. The keeper wanted Steve Waugh to show his favourite slog sweep as it was his final Test and he would never get the chance again. However, unaffected by Parthiv's comments, Waugh continued to play defensively in the next few overs.

Due to that, Patel's teammates urged him to be more aggressive and persuasive with his sledging as Steve Waugh did not pay any heed to any his comments. After sometime, Waugh turned to him and asked him to show him some respect since he rightfully mentioned that Parthiv was in his nappies when he made his Test debut back in 1985. The hilarious exchange of words made Parthiv the butt of jokes in the Indian team.

Parthiv Patel also fondly recalled how he once took up a fight with his former Chennai IPL teammate Matthew Hayden in an ODI match between India and Australia which was played in Brisbane on the same tour. Patel claimed that he was the 12th man for that match with Rahul Dravid keeping wickets during the same. As a result, Patel made annoying noises to get under the skin of Hayden when the Australian opener was dismissed on Irfan Pathan's ball after scoring a century.

Patel revealed how the Aussie batsman was awaiting him in the tunnel and treated him by saying that if he ever pulled off something like that again, he would get a smack on his face. Hayden's gigantic body structure and running away at that moment was frightened for the now former India wicketkeeper-batsman.

Parthiv Patel career stats

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches, scoring 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji Trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman has finally called curtains on an 18-year-long career after debuting in 2002.

