IPL 2020: Brett Lee Picks The Team 'definitely Suited' To Win The 13th Edition In UAE

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has picked his favourites to win the upcoming edition of the IPL, which has been moved to the UAE. Lee, who has played the IPL himself, reckons that three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will feel at home in the middle-eastern country. The former KKR and Kings XI Punjab pacer believes that CSK has the key players whom the conditions in UAE will favour. With this years edition, the MS Dhoni-led side will look forward to equalling Mumbai Indians' record of most IPL wins.

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“It’s definitely right up there and that will definitely suit those wickets. Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites," Lee added.

With the conditions in UAE favouring spin, CSK boasts of some quality turners including veterans Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner as well.

IPL 2020 moved to UAE

On August 2, BCCI received permission from the Indian government to hold the IPL in the UAE. The Governing Council which met on Sunday to chalk out the future course of the tournament has also decided to allow COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament. The tournament will begin on September 19 in the UAE with the final being played on November 10.

