Ben Stokes Trolls ICC For 'Baggy Green' Cap, ICC Apologises & Returns The Favor In Style

Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes took a hilarious dig while thanking the International Cricket Council (ICC) for inducting him in the ODI and Test Team of the Decade by pointing out how the Test cap was 'Baggy and Green'.

For those unaware, the Baggy Green is synonymous with the Australian national cricket team's Test cap.

'A bit BAGGY and GREEN': Ben Stokes

It so happened that Stokes took to his official Twitter/ Instagram accounts and had posted the images of him wearing ICC's ODI and Test (team inductee) caps. In the first picture, the 2019 World Cup winner can be seen smiling with the ODI (Blue) cap on his head whereas, in the second one, he can be seen giving a dejected (jokingly) look while wearing the Test (Green) cap. He went on to caption the image as 'Very proud of both these cap’s, one of them just doesn’t seem right, it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN thanks @icc'

Very proud of both these cap’s,one of them just doesn’t seem right,it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN 😉 thanks @icc https://t.co/E4uu2PLpQq — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 30, 2020

ICC's hilarious apology to Ben Stokes

Once Stokes' tweet was noticed by the ICC, the governing body of world cricket took to the micro-blogging site and issued an apology to the southpaw and that too hilariously.

READ: Steve Smith Expresses Gratitude After Being Adjudged ICC Test Cricketer Of The Decade

However, things did not end there as they also trolled the English middle-order batsman with regards to the awkward feeling that he might have had while receiving the Green Cap and the happiness while receiving the Blue one. Take a look.

READ: Kane Williamson Leaps Past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith To No.1 Spot In Test Rankings

Ben Stokes' brilliance in Test & ODI formats

The New Zealand-born cricketer rediscovered his rhythm which helped England especially when it had mattered the most. In the World Cup final at Lord's, England were in all sorts of trouble after they were reduced to 86/4 while chasing a target of 242. Stokes was then involved in a 110-run partnership with Jos Buttler for the sixth-wicket stand. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 98-ball 84 with some stroke of luck that went his way which included an overthrow as the ball had deflected off his bat in the final over as the World Cup hosts were awarded six valuable runs. In the end, England won the contest by the boundary-count rule.

Over a month later, Stokes once again rose to the occasion in the third Ashes Test against arch-rivals Australia at Leeds which was a must-win game for England. Chasing a huge target of 359, the Joe Root-led side seemed down and out and that is when Ben Stokes had resurrected the English hopes. He scored an outstanding century and stood firmly at one end while wickets continued to tumble from the other. His efforts paid off as his unbeaten 219-ball 135 helped England register a famous win by 1 wicket.

READ: Melbourne Stars Leggie Adam Zampa Handed One-match Suspension Over 'audible Obscenity'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.