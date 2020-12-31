Kane Williamson Leaps Past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith To No.1 Spot In Test Rankings

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored an industrious century against Pakistan en route to leading his side to an emphatic Day 5 victory at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. The cricketer won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his efforts and also rose two spots up the latest ICC charts. Williamson overtook batting connoisseurs Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as the Black Caps skipper is now placed at the top of ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Kane Williamson headlines New Zealand’s thrilling final hour win

ICC Test batting rankings latest updates: Kane Williamson tops list after Smith’s lacklustre outing

Kane Williamson ended the first New Zealand vs Pakistan Test at home with a match aggregate of 150 runs across the two innings. His recent batting marvels, coupled with Steve Smith’s decline of form enabled the Black Caps skipper to take home the No.1 spot for batsmen in the latest ICC Test rankings. While Indian captain Virat Kohli maintains his stay at the second spot, Williamson and Smith swapped places after the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test matches in New Zealand and Australia respectively.

ICC Test rankings: Kane Williamson dethrones Steve Smith for Test supremacy

ICC Test batting rankings latest updates: Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane among biggest winners

While Kane Williamson and Steve Smith exchanged places for No.1 and No. 3 spots in Tests, India’s interim captain Ajinkya Rahane turned out to be the biggest winner, as per the latest standings. Rahane, who started out MCG’s Boxing Day Test as the 11th best Test batsmen in the world, jumped five rungs to be now placed at No .6. The top 10 batting chart now comprises of three Indians in the list, with batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara comfortably occupying his 10th position.

A look into ICC’s latest Test rankings for batsmen

