Kane Williamson Leaps Past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith To No.1 Spot In Test Rankings

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored an industrious century against Pakistan en route to leading his side to an emphatic Day 5 victory at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. The cricketer won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his efforts and also rose two spots up the latest ICC charts. Williamson overtook batting connoisseurs Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as the Black Caps skipper is now placed at the top of ICC Test rankings for batsmen.
You @ANZ_NZ Player of the Match - Kane Williamson 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/GvZrO6728b— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 30, 2020
Kane Williamson ended the first New Zealand vs Pakistan Test at home with a match aggregate of 150 runs across the two innings. His recent batting marvels, coupled with Steve Smith’s decline of form enabled the Black Caps skipper to take home the No.1 spot for batsmen in the latest ICC Test rankings. While Indian captain Virat Kohli maintains his stay at the second spot, Williamson and Smith swapped places after the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test matches in New Zealand and Australia respectively.
🚨 NEW NUMBER 1 🚨— ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020
Kane Williamson overtakes Steve Smith and Virat Kohli to become the No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting 🙌
Latest rankings ➜ https://t.co/OMjjVx5Mgf pic.twitter.com/jy5o2qgoKn
While Kane Williamson and Steve Smith exchanged places for No.1 and No. 3 spots in Tests, India’s interim captain Ajinkya Rahane turned out to be the biggest winner, as per the latest standings. Rahane, who started out MCG’s Boxing Day Test as the 11th best Test batsmen in the world, jumped five rungs to be now placed at No .6. The top 10 batting chart now comprises of three Indians in the list, with batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara comfortably occupying his 10th position.
We have a new No.1, folks!— ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020
⬆️ Kane Williamson rises to the top
⬆️ Ajinkya Rahane jumps to No.6
Latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/rhmfe8jpUd
