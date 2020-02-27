Ben Stokes Winning OBE Honour Despite Ashes And World Cup 2019 Heroics Shocks Twitterati

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has been honoured by the British Empire by being conferred with the Order of British Empire (OBE) medal. The medal rewards extraordinary citizens of Britain who have excelled in their respective fields. Along with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, and red-ball captain Joe Root were also felicitated with honours.

Ben Stokes OBE: Cricketer's extraordinary form

In the last year, Ben Stokes has proved his worth as one of English cricket's biggest assets. The striking all-rounder helped England lift its first-ever World Cup in 2019 when they defeated a formidable New Zealand in the World Cup Final. A few days later, Ben Stokes played his heroic Headingley innings to keep England in the hunt for the Ashes. Ben Stokes' contributions in crunch situations heavily bolstered his image as one of the world's best modern talents.

🏏 Congratulations @benstokes38 OBE, honoured at Buckingham Palace today for services to Cricket by The Duke of Cambridge 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/A6u6pMnk2X — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 25, 2020

Twitterati expresses shock over Ben Stokes OBE

Twitter, however, was a little confused as despite his amazing performances on the field, Ben Stokes OBE has been involved in a few scuffles off the field. Riddled with off-field issues throughout his cricketing career, Ben Stokes landed in hot water during the England tour of South Africa when he got into a verbal altercation with a fan in the crowd, who likened him to pop sensation Ed Sheeran. Stokes proceeded to abuse the spectator and his actions were not received well by all despite some fans turning up in his support. Here is how fans reacted to the Ben Stokes OBE ceremony on Twitter.

Why? — Grumpy Old Woman (@WomanGrumpy) February 25, 2020

These sportspeople seem to have one or two good tournaments and are then treated like heroes and given medals.



Much like that Mo Farah. Knighted?! And now seems to be under scrutiny for drug cheating... — thekowalski (@thekowalski1) February 25, 2020

What about all those 4 eyed cu*ts in the audience Ben HEYYYYYYY!!!!!! Rat 🐀 — Declan Keane (@d3co51) February 26, 2020

OBE: Often Barking Expletives. LOL. But well deserving... — David Whitlock (@david195355) February 25, 2020

Amazing what you can get away with it your good at cricket.Not sure William at ease with this one. — Bill Blain (@billandnadine) February 25, 2020

Ben Stokes OBE will return to India as a part of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals begin the quest for their second IPL title on April 2 when they face the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

