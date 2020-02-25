IPL Will Be Less Pressurizing With Ben Stokes And Tom Curran Around: Jos Buttler

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) will get underway on March 29. The winners of the inaugural edition Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings on April 2. In the impending season, the Rajasthan Royals line-up will feature several English cricketers like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Tom Curran.

Dynamic English batsman Jos Buttler will be joined by fellow national teammate Tom Curran in his IPL side Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. Apart from Tom Curran, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also expected to take the field when they kick-off their IPL 2020 campaign on April 2. In an interview with a leading online portal, Jos Buttler expressed his excitement of having a good English contingent in the side and added that it will help the franchise get some immense support from the United Kingdom (UK) cricket fans. In the interview, Jos Buttler also said that it is a big plus for him to have several English players in the Rajasthan Royals line-up as it makes any new situation or surrounding a “lot easier”.

Ben Stokes has been part of the Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2018 and he was retained by the franchise for ₹12.5 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. Jos Buttler was himself retained for ₹4.4 crore in the trading window, having first appeared for the franchise in 2018. Meanwhile, Tom Curran was purchased for ₹1 crore in the IPL 2020 auction. England’s ace pacer Jofra Archer was also part of the side for the impending season but the right-arm bowler was ruled out of the mega T20 event after sustaining an elbow injury.

