Ben Stokes Wins Hearts With Unique Tribute To Ill Father After Cape Town Test Heroics

Ben Stokes sizzled yet again as the star all-rounder inspired a series-levelling performance for England. First, he scored a blazing 47-ball 72 to give England enough time to dismiss South Africa. Later, Stokes cleaned up the South African tail in the final hour of the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes wins’ hearts with a unique tribute to his ill father after Cape Town heroics

After the win, the England cricket team were making their way to the dressing room. While walking towards the room, Ben Stokes came up with a hand gesture in front of the camera. He folded his middle finger and it was his way of paying tribute to his ill father Gerard Stokes. Check out Ben Stokes gesture down below.

A once in a generation cricketer. And he's ours.



No words left @benstokes38 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/PgjxGOegip — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Ben Stokes Sets Catching Record With Five Grabs In An Innings

SA vs ENG

Ben Stokes' gesture was a direct reference to the time when his father had to amputate his middle finger in the 1980s. Since he could not afford to stop for an operation, Gerard Stokes decided to cut off his middle finger in order to continue playing in Rugby League.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Against 4-day Test Idea, Cites Nail-biting 2nd Test Victory As Example

Gerard Stokes was hospitalised two days before Christmas in Johannesburg after suffering from an illness. According to reports, his condition has now been stabilised. While speaking to a leading England daily, Ben Stokes spoke about his ill father. He said that whenever he worries about his own injuries and niggles, he thinks about his father.

⭐ 119 runs, including a quick-fire 72

⭐ 6 catches

⭐ 3 wickets



What a match Ben Stokes has had 🔥 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/5POXFXvHbs — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2020

Gerard can be regularly seen in stadiums to watch England matches involving his son Ben. Since he could not make it to the stadium this time, the star all-rounder added that he put in a lot of efforts into the game for him.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)