BEN Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Ranji Trophy Semi-final Details

Bengal will face Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019/20. The BEN vs KAR live match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday, February 29 at 9:30 AM IST. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain Bengal and Karun Nair will lead Karnataka in the BEN vs KAR live match. Here is a look at our the BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction, BEN vs KAR Dream11 team, BEN vs KAR playing 11 and BEN vs KAR match prediction that is expected to fetch you the maximum points.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: BEN vs KAR playing 11 to be created from these squads

Here are the full squads from which the BEN vs KAR playing 11 will be formed.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: BEN vs KAR playing 11 - Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Koushik Ghosh, Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das, Ashok Dinda, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Agniv Pan and Shreyan Chakraborty.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: BEN vs KAR playing 11 - Karnataka

Karun Nair (captain), Srinivas Sharath (wicketkeeper), Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Lokesh Rahul, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain and Sharath BR.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: BEN vs KAR Dream11 team

Here is the BEN vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you favourable results -

Wicket-keepers: Shreevats Goswami, Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ravikumar Samarth, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary

All-Rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Porel

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: BEN vs KAR match prediction

Bengal qualified for the semi-final by winning against Odisha. Their best batsmen in the game were Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami and Abhishek Raman. Their best bowlers were Nilkantha Das and Mukesh Kumar.

Karnataka qualified for the semi-final by winning against Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Manish Pandey, Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Ravikumar Samarth. Their best bowlers were Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith.

As per our BEN vs KAR match prediction, Karnatakar start as favourites to win in the BEN vs KAR live match.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Live streaming details

The BEN vs KAR live match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The match will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar, so make sure to give your BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction prior to that looking at the BEN vs KAR playing 11.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please keep in mind that the BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The BEN vs KAR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

