Bengal T20 Challenge CAL Vs TOC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Calcutta Customs Clubs and Town Club to battle it out in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST from the Eden Gardens, on Friday, November 27. Here are the CAL vs TOC live streaming, how to watch CAL vs TOC live in India, where to follow CAL vs TOC live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TOC preview

All the six participating teams have played two matches each at this juncture of the Benga T20 Challenge. Calcutta Customs have emerged as the most dominant teams out of them so far with their comprehensive performance. The side is unbeaten in the competition, and the two successive victories have put them right at the top of the table. It will be challenging for the Town Club side to stage a win against the in-form Calcutta Customs Club.

The Calcutta Customs Club are coming into the match after their remarkable win against the Tapan Memorial Club. With one victory to their name in two matches, the team is languishing at the bottom of the table. They currently occupy the fifth spot and will be keen to rise through the ranks with a win over the in-form Town Club.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TOC live streaming

There will be no official live telecast for the Bengal T20 Challenge. FanCode is the official streaming partner for the Bengal T20 Challenge in the country.. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch CAL vs TOC live in India from 4:00 pm on Friday. For CAL vs TOC live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Cricket Association.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: CAL vs TOC pitch report and weather forecast

The Eden Gardens wicket has provided great assistance for the bowlers in the competition. A hint of grass is expected on the wicket which will make it even more difficult for the batsmen to counter-attack the faster bowlers. Bowlers have had an upper-hand on the wicket, and only a team batting first has crossed the 150-run mark only on a single occasion in the tournament. Considering how the pitch has behaved so far in the initial matches, the captain winning the toss could be keen to bowl first.

The weather has been very cloudy during the recent matches, and the same is expected in Friday's fixture as well. According to AccuWeather, the match will be played under a significant cloud cover. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption to the on-filed action. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

