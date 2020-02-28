Bengal Vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2nd Semi-final Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch & Weather

Bengal will face Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday, February 29 at Kolkata. The Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will begin at 9:30 AM. Bengal will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran while Karnataka will be led by Karun Nair. Keep reading for the Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming details, Bengal vs Karnatak Ranji Trophy match timing, Bengal vs Karnataka live scores and other details surrounding the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-final.

Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming details: Where to watch Bengal vs Karnataka live match in India?

The Bengal vs Karnataka match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming can be done on Hotstar. In the Indian subcontinent, the Bengal vs Karnataka live scores and updates can be seen on BCCI's website. Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming is expected to start at 9 AM IST due to the toss as the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match timing is not expected to be delayed.

Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming: Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy pitch and weather report

In the last match that was played at this ground prior to the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy game, runs flew from the bat for the batsmen. The pitch also gave some assistance to the bowlers in the initial phases of the match. According to AccuWeather, Kolkata will see a high temperature of 30-degree celsius and a low temperature of 17-degree celsius. There is no rain predicted during the Bengal vs Karnataka match, which will make the Bengal vs Karnataka live streaming adher to the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match timing.

Bengal vs Karnataka live scores: Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy preview

Bengal qualified for the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-final by winning against Odisha in the first innings. Their best batsmen in the game were Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami and Abhishek Raman. Their best bowlers were Nilkantha Das and Mukesh Kumar.

Karnataka qualified for the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-final by winning against Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Manish Pandey, Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Ravikumar Samarth. Their best bowlers were Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith.

The Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-final is expected to be won by Karnataka on the basis of past form.

