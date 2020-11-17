BGR Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Botanic Garden Rangers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers in Match 21 of the Vincy T10 League 2020 on Tuesday, November 17 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The BGR vs FCS live streaming will commence at 8:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BGR vs FCS match prediction, probable BGR vs FCS squads and BGR vs FCS Dream11 team. The BGR vs FCS live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BGR vs FCS: BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both sides are at contrasting positions in the points table. While the Rangers are topping the table with six wins and just one loss in seven games, the Strikers are yet to get off the mark on the points table as they have lost all six matches. When these two teams met each other the last, the game was abandoned after the first inniings where the Rangers scored 106/8 in their 10 overs. Both sides have some promising names within their ranks which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BGR vs FCS Dream11 team

BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction: BGR squad for BGR vs FCS Dream11 team

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction: FCS squad for BGR vs FCS Dream11 team

Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BGR vs FCS playing 11

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Keron Cottoy

Hyron Shallow, Keron Cottoy Fort Charlotte Strikers: Alex Samuel, Sealroy Williams

BGR vs FCS match prediction: BGR vs FCS Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Emmanuel Stewart (Captain)

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow (Vice-captain), Donwell Hector, Alex Samuel

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Ray Jordan, Kimali Williams

BGR vs FCS live: BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction

As per our BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction, BGR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction, top picks and BGR vs FCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BGR vs FCS match prediction and BGR vs FCS playing 11 does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: VPLT10 INSTAGRAM

