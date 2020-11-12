Sanju Samson Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, Salary And House On 26th Birthday

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson celebrates his 26th birthday on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Rajasthan star has been one of the finest cricketers of his age and will make the trip Down Under for the India vs Australia 2020 series. On his birthday, here's a look at his net worth and Dream11 IPL 2020 price.

Sanju Samson net worth: Sanju Samson IPL 2020 price

According to Celebrity How, Sanju Samson's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million (₹29.83 crore). Much of the 26-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his earnings as a professional cricketer for India and Kerala. Samson rose to prominence with Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL and soon established himself as one of the most talented wicketkeepers in the country. Samson was initially drafted by Kolkata in 2012, before Rajasthan bought him and he impressed in his debut season with some bright cameos in 2013.

The Kerala batsman's stocks continued to rise next season as he breached the 300-run mark in the 2014 season. He suffered a dip next season and was snapped up by Delhi, where he scored more than 650 runs in two seasons before a return to Rajasthan. The franchise shelled out ₹8 crore to sign him up in the auction and retained him ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The 26-year-old scored 375 runs in 14 games as Rajasthan ended at the bottom of the table this season.

According to InsideSport's Moneyball, Sanju Samson has earned over ₹40 crore so far during his Dream11 IPL career. The Kerala batsman bagged ₹80 lakh from his one-year stint with Kolkata, before earning a combined ₹9 crore in his first three seasons with Rajasthan. At Delhi, the Kerala batsman commanded ₹4.2 crore per season, before his salary skyrocketed to ₹8 crore since his return to Rajasthan.

India vs Australia 2020: Sanju Samson added to ODI squad as backup

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced Sanju Samson's inclusion in the ODI squad for India's tour of Australia. The Kerala batsman was already part of the T20 squad, but was later added the 50-over squad as a backup to vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. Samson made his international debut for India way back in 2015 and most recently played in the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Disclaimer: The above Sanju Samson net worth figure is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Sanju Samson net worth figure.

(Image Courtesy: Rajasthan Team Twitter)

