Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga Congratulates Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Win Trophy

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai team created history on Tuesday as they won the Dream11 IPL for a record fifth time in their history. The Mumbai team thoroughly dominated the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final, beating the Delhi outfit by five wickets. Following the side’s victory, many fans and members of the cricket fraternity hailed the side’s Dream11 IPL final victory, calling the Mumbai team the best T20 team of all time. Now, Spanish football league LaLiga has also taken to social media to wish their brand ambassador Rohit Sharma on the victory.

LaLiga wish Rohit Sharma for IPL final 2020 win

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, LaLiga English congratulated Rohit Sharma on the IPL final 2020 victory. Tagging the opening batsman on the post, the league pointed out how Rohit Sharma won his sixth IPL title. While concluding, LaLiga also congratulated all its followers who are fans of the Dream11 IPL, while sharing a poster of Rohit Sharma in LaLiga merchandise.

#LaLiga congratulates Brand Ambassador @ImRo45 on winning his 6th Indian Premier League title as captain. 🏆🇮🇳



A big congratulations to all the @IPL fans out there! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/NdqRCC2YK6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 11, 2020

Rohit Sharma had famously become LaLiga’s first-ever brand ambassador in India last year. The announcement was made by the Spanish league in December 2019, with the batsman becoming the first non-footballer to be associated with LaLiga. Speaking about Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India had said that the player’s renowned appeal in Indian cricket and his interest towards Spanish football had made them select the player as the league’s brand ambassador in India.

Rohit Sharma’s strong showing during Dream11 IPL final

Despite missing several games with a hamstring injury, the Mumbai skipper ended up scoring 332 runs in 12 matches. The captain led from the front in the Mumbai vs Delhi match as he anchored the innings as the side chased 157 in the final. Rohit Sharma top-scored for his side in the Mumbai vs Delhi match, scoring a 51-ball 68 as he guided his side to victory.

The 33-year-old will next be seen during India’s tour of Australia later this year. The opening batsman has been rested for the limited over matches and will be seen joining the squad for the Test series scheduled to begin in late December. With Indian skipper Virat Kohli not available after the first Test in Australia, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to see how the batsman navigates his first Australian tour as a Test opener.

Image Credits: Mumbai Instagram

