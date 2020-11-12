Ex-Hyderabad Coach Tom Moody Reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai's Daring 2018 Move

Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. His deceiving leg-breaks and bamboozling googlies have made life tough for batsmen all around the world. Rashid has become a household name due to his exploits in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ | David Warner has special message for fans after Hyderabad's exit from IPL 2020 playoffs: Watch

Tom Moody reveals how Mumbai proposed a trade for Rashid Khan

The leg-spinner recently plied his trade in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he played a major role in helping Hyderabad reach the IPL 2020 playoffs of the tournament. Rashid bagged 20 wickets in 16 matches at a stunning average of 17.2 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.37. However, their campaign was brought to an end after being defeated by Delhi in Qualifier 2. Recently, former Hyderabad coach Tom Moody made a sensational revelation about Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada's brilliant inswinger leaves David Warner stunned & his stumps shattered

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody recalled an anecdote from two years ago and revealed how Mumbai had proposed a trade of Rashid. He added that Mumbai are the only franchise who have had the gumption or the bravado to knock on the door and ask for a trade of Rashid. Moody also spoke about the trading of players in the cash-rich league.

The Australian said that other franchises don’t do trading with the same confidence and perseverance or with the whole management structure behind their team philosophy. He further said that a lot of teams run a lot leaner than what Mumbai are. Citing the example of Hyderabad, Moody stated that the support staff at Hyderabad is actually half of what Mumbai's is.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: Yuvraj Singh calls Ishan Kishan a 'very special player' after Mumbai's fifth IPL triumph

Meanwhile, the Mumbai franchise successfully managed to defend their Dream11 IPL title as they beat Delhi in the final by five wickets on Tuesday in Dubai. With their win over Shreyas Iyer's men, Mumbai continued their supremacy in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai IPL title wins count has now gone up to five, which is the most for a single franchise. In doing so, they also became the second IPL team to defend their title after Chennai who did it in 2011.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: AB de Villiers terms Mumbai as the 'best team this year' after a record fifth title win

SOURCE: HYDERABAD IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.