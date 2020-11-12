Ex-Hyderabad Coach Tom Moody Reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai's Daring 2018 Move

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. His deceiving leg-breaks and bamboozling googlies have made life tough for batsmen all around the world. Rashid has become a household name due to his exploits in T20 cricket.
The leg-spinner recently plied his trade in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he played a major role in helping Hyderabad reach the IPL 2020 playoffs of the tournament. Rashid bagged 20 wickets in 16 matches at a stunning average of 17.2 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.37. However, their campaign was brought to an end after being defeated by Delhi in Qualifier 2. Recently, former Hyderabad coach Tom Moody made a sensational revelation about Rashid Khan.
While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody recalled an anecdote from two years ago and revealed how Mumbai had proposed a trade of Rashid. He added that Mumbai are the only franchise who have had the gumption or the bravado to knock on the door and ask for a trade of Rashid. Moody also spoke about the trading of players in the cash-rich league.
The Australian said that other franchises don’t do trading with the same confidence and perseverance or with the whole management structure behind their team philosophy. He further said that a lot of teams run a lot leaner than what Mumbai are. Citing the example of Hyderabad, Moody stated that the support staff at Hyderabad is actually half of what Mumbai's is.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai franchise successfully managed to defend their Dream11 IPL title as they beat Delhi in the final by five wickets on Tuesday in Dubai. With their win over Shreyas Iyer's men, Mumbai continued their supremacy in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai IPL title wins count has now gone up to five, which is the most for a single franchise. In doing so, they also became the second IPL team to defend their title after Chennai who did it in 2011.
