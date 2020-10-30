BH W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Brisbane Heat Women will battle it out with Hobart Hurricanes Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 11:00 am IST. Here is a look at our BH W vs HB W match prediction, probable BH W vs HB W playing 11 and BH W vs HB W Dream11 team.

BH W vs HB W live: BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and preview

BH W are currently at the top of the standings after two matches. They defeated Perth Scorchers Women in their opening match by 7 wickets before their second match versus Melbourne Renegades Women was called off due to rain, resulting in one point going into their kitty.

HB W are currently at the bottom of the points table with one loss and the other match yielding no result. They were beaten by Adelaide Strikers Women by 8 wickets while their second match versus Scorchers ended without any single ball being bowled. If the rain stays away from the match, an exciting contest is on the cards.

BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BH W vs HB W Dream11 team

BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: BH W squad for BH W vs HB W Dream11 team

Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel and Georgia Voll.

BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: HB W squad for BH W vs HB W Dream11 team

Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BH W vs HB W Dream11 team

Amelia Kerr

Jess Jonassen

Rachel Pries

Amy Smith

BH W vs HB W match prediction: BH W vs HB W Dream11 team



BH W vs HB W live: BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

As per our BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, BH W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BH W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BH W vs HB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BH W vs HB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter

