Shubman Gill Crosses 400-run Mark In Dream11 IPL 2020, Only 20 Runs Behind Virat Kohli

While Nitish Rana won all the plaudits for his career-best 87 against Chennai, it was his opening partner Shubman Gill that helped him settle in the middle. While the Kolkata star took his time to get going, Gill played a wide array of shots to keep the run-rate going in the powerplay. En route his breezy innings, the 21-year-old also breached a personal milestone in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Shubman Gill Dream11 IPL stats: Kolkata star 20 runs shy of Virat Kohli in top run-getters list

Shubman Gill entered the contest against Chennai with 378 runs to his name in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and went past the 400-run mark on Thursday. The Kolkata star's cameo meant that he ended the night with 404 runs this tournament, just shy of Bangalore duo Devdutt Padikkal (417) and Virat Kohli (424) as well as Hyderabad skipper David Warner (436). The 21-year-old looked poised to overtake the aforementioned trio before Karn Sharma's peach meant that Gill lost his leg stump and his stay at the crease ended. The Kolkata star is currently sixth on the highest run-getters list in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having surpassed the likes of Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer en route his innings on Thursday.

This is incidentally Shubman Gill's best-ever season since Kolkata acquired him in the 2018 auction. The 21-year-old, who batted lower down the order for most of his early career with the two-time champions, but found a new lease of life since being promoted to open the batting. Gill also breached the 900-run mark in his overall Dream11 IPL career and will look to continue his good form as Kolkata make a dash for the playoffs. The loss against Chennai was detrimental to their hopes, but Eoin Morgan and co. could still make the top four if they win their final game against Rajasthan and other results sway in their favour.

Kolkata are currently fifth with 12 points in 13 games, and could at max muster 14 points, which could be matched by at least three teams including Punjab, Hyderabad and the loser of the Delhi vs Bangalore match. The two-time champions have the worst net run-rate among their competitors and will hope for a massive change in their fortunes. Kolkata will have to win their game against Rajasthan on Sunday and hope that the Punjab and Hyderabad lose their remaining fixtures.

(Image Courtesy: Kolkata Twitter)

