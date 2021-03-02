Bharat Army Gives A Fiery Response To Michael Vaughan As He Continues Whining Over Pitches

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has been critical of the Indian pitches in the previous two games in Chennai as well as Ahmedabad where England suffered bitter defeats by 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively. Now, Vaughan has come forward and taken a subtle jibe at the Ahmedabad wicket ahead of the all-important fourth and final Test match starting Thursday.

Michael Vaughan continues to mock pitches

On Tuesday i.e. just two days ahead of the all-important fourth and final Test match, the ex-middle-order batsman took to social media and shared an image of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. Giving further clarification on the same, the 46-year-old mentioned that his preparations are going well for the fourth Test match.

Even the fans seemed to have had enough of Vaughan making a mockery of Indian pitches and they had no hesitation in confronting him on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

you can't always play in the pitch you like. if we come to eng and if we complain about the pitch will you agree. tell your batsman how to bat incase if you know to bat and not to complain about the pitch and stope this excuses — Sat (@kalyan2505) March 2, 2021

Mock the game and game will burry you in same soil — Nagpuri_santra (@SantraNagpuri) March 2, 2021

without pads and helmets, you will be dead by lunch... 🤣 — Shaheen Taori (@Mai_bhi_expert) March 2, 2021

3-1 is loading😂😂 — Shahnawaz Alam (@Shanu04534991) March 2, 2021

However, it was Bharat Army's response that stood out the most from everyone else. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the official supporters of the Indian Cricket Team reminded Vaughan that he is exposing that off stump a little too much and that he must check his guard again before giving the Englishman a reality check of why his team is struggling and asked him to move on.

Not sure about that @MichaelVaughan



Looks like you’re exposing that off stump a little too much. Maybe check your guard again?



No wonder England are struggling in India! Move #OnOn😴 #BharatArmy #BABants #COTI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/GJhBRjkyRh pic.twitter.com/YMCo60VXaP — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 2, 2021

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

