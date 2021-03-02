Fans Cannot Hide Their Excitement As Ravindra Jadeja Returns To Field Post Surgery

Ravindra Jadeja has finally started training. The news was confirmed by Jaddu himself on Tuesday. It now remains to be seen when he will be donning the Indian jersey as he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether he will be in the scheme of things during the three-match ODI series that marks the final leg of this grueling tour.

'Back on the field'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the stylish all-rounder had shared a video where he was seen sprinting on the field as he tried to get back into the groove and rediscover his rhythm after an injury that kept him out of action for almost a couple of months. At the same time, the dashing cricketer has also officially confirmed that he is back in the field for the very first time post-surgery.

Even the passionate cricket fans were happy as well as overjoyed to see Ravi Jadeja back on the cricket field. Here are some of the reactions.

Jaaduu😍😍❤️❤️ — Megha sehrawat (@meghaonly) March 2, 2021

🤙🤙💪💪 — Rupesh Jha (@RupeshJha_) March 2, 2021

Welcome back jaddu 💛 — Venkat (@ValimaiVenkat) March 2, 2021

Come back soon! — Mohammad Nibras (@nibrasmagic) March 2, 2021

Welcome back Sir Jadeja 🔥 — Harsha Bhagle (@NotBhogle) March 2, 2021

READ: Delhi Capitals' U-14 Competition Sees Arnav Bugga Replicate MASSIVE Ravi Shastri Feat

A dislocated thumb brings curtains down on Jadeja's Australia tour

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ended up missing the historic fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane due to a dislocated thumb. The Gujarat cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either.

READ: Team India Players Showcase Fielding Drills Ahead Of 4th & Final Test In Ahmedabad

The middle-order batsman later went for scans and the results showed that he has dislocated his thumb. It was then reported that the southpaw would be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury after it was officially confirmed that he had been ruled out for six weeks. It also meant that Jadeja ended up missing the ongoing four-match home Test series against England.

READ: Australia Sets Eyes On 4th India-England Test, Back Root & Co With Hopes Of WTC Final Spot

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.