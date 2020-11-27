Bhuvneshwar Kumar Missed By Indian Fans After Pacers Fail To Trouble Australian Batsmen

Australia posted a huge total of 374/6 in their 50 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Aussie batsmen justified their captain Aaron Finch's decision to bat first by scoring runs galore and giving their bowlers more than enough runs to defend against a formidable Indian batting line up.

Fans miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to provide early breakthroughs at the start

Openers Finch and David Warner set the tone for the Australian innings by stitching a massive 156-run partnership for the first wicket. The Australian duo batted for 27.5 overs before David Warner was caught behind by KL Rahul for a well-made 76-ball 69 off Mohammad Shami's bowling. Indian pacers Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled good line and lengths in the powerplay but failed to get the initial breakthrough.

Having lost no wickets, there wasn't enough pressure being put on the Aussie batsmen which is why they were able to score freely. Twitter was abuzz after India's ordinary bowling failed to pick wickets at the top. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed how they missed the presence of speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has a knack of picking wickets at the start with his swing bowling. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

#Indianeedsbhuvi @BhuviOfficial India missing the services of Bhuvi. He picks you wickets in the Powerplay & he bowls well at the death. Moreover he can even contribute with the bat. Over the past few years, even though Bhuvi is fit, he's been ignored.#AUSvsIND @SonySportsIndia — Bala Harish (@balaharish25) November 27, 2020

Miss @BhuviOfficial a lot in New ball and in New Jersey 💔💔 . Comeback Bhuvi . Wanna see u playing for India again. #BhuviFans pic.twitter.com/uVssM7GarK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar Fans (@BhuviFanz) November 27, 2020

Indian Team has Failed to Break Opening Partnership before 50 Runs in last 4 ODI Matches

Indian Team definitely missing Bhuvi — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) November 27, 2020

Anything below 360 will be victory for India today. Also, food for thought, how much did we miss likes of Chahar or Bhuvi. Also proves Aus is not all about pace but if you have decent pace and ability to swing 1st up, it is always helpful. This line up needs a swing bowler. — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) November 27, 2020

Bhuvi would've gotten Finch and Warner out in the powerplay ffs

India will miss him throughout the series — MessiMantra-🕉️ (@sathish_cule) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian batsmen have a daunting task ahead of them to chase 375. India's new opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal got their side off to a quick start if they are to have any chance of hunting the target down. On the other hand, the Australian pace attack will be relentless in their approach as they will attack Indian batsmen from the word go.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

