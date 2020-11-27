Mohammad Shami Lauded On Twitter For Fitness And Discipline During 1st ODI Powerplay

Australia and India are playing the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Having won the toss, Aaron Finch decided that the hosts would bat first. India chose to go with four specialist bowlers and two bowlers in the form of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja while Mayank Agarwal grabbed the opener's spot in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Shami impresses Twitterati with tidy bowling

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings for India and both were on the money from the word go as they bowled at good lines and lengths. Shami, in particular, was extremely tidy in the first two overs as he gave away just two runs in his first twelve balls. Bumrah was a tad expensive, however, he ensured that the Australian openers didn't get any freebies.

Shami gave away 12 runs in his first spell of three overs. The right-arm speedster returned to bowl his fourth and the final over of the powerplay and once away he was economical, giving away just a solitary run. In his first four overs, Shami gave away just 13 runs as Australia finished the powerplay at 51/0.

Shami's tight line and length impressed the Twitterati as they lauded the pacer for his sharp bowling. Several reactions poured in as fans were impressed by Shami's form and fitness after a gruelling Dream11 IPL 2020. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Three beautiful things at the beginning of the game

1. Real audience sound in the stadium

2. 1992 world cup jersey for Team India..

3. Shami and Bumrah bowling in tandem after a long time. #INDvAUS — Comedian Praveen (@Comedy_Praveen) November 27, 2020

Top start for Shami. Good lines, length. More of the same. Won't do much so important to stay disciplined. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 27, 2020

Shami right on money — Aaryan (@NPrinceAaryan03) November 27, 2020

Only Shami has bowled well so far. — Sai krishna (@SaiKingkohli) November 27, 2020

#AUSvIND if there is one bowler who is bowling good line and length and keeping runrate under check its Shami.. saini is bowling too many loose deliveries.. india needs wickets 🤞 — ....... (@MuTeen_wani) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Australian openers were going strong with both Aaron Finch and David Warner scoring runs easily. At the time of publishing this article, Australia reached 84/0 at the end of 17 overs. India will be eager to get the first breakthrough and put a brake on the scoring rate.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details

