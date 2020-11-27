KL Rahul Trolled On Twitter For 'fake Appeals', Fans Miss MS Dhoni Behind The Stumps

Australia and India are battling in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided that the hosts will bat first. Openers David Warner and Finch justified their side's decision to bat first as both played sensibly to get them to a good start.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: Jasprit Bumrah braces up for new challenges in the upcoming all-format Australia series

KL Rahul frustrated after Australia's cracking start?

The Aussies reached 51/0 at the end of the powerplay. Indian bowlers bowled well, however, they failed to get the initial breakthrough. Both openers kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike and hitting an odd boundary every over. Despite the tidy bowling, the Men in Blue failed to break the opening partnership for the first 27 overs.

It was on the penultimate ball of the 28th over when Mohammad Shami provided the much-needed wicket as he got David Warner caught behind for 69(76). During the course of the Australian innings what was noteworthy was KL Rahul's chatter from behind the stumps. Rahul was constantly appealing and guiding the spinners like former Indian captain MS Dhoni used to do.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Navdeep Saini split his webbing', shares Bangalore Physio on the pacer's injury

However, Rahul's constant appeals and inexperienced guidance from behind the stumps didn't go down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as netizens trolled the Punjab IPL captain for 'fake appeals' and lacking MS Dhoni's aptitude behind the stumps. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Kl Rahul should get an Oscar for his fake appeals 🤭😝 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/x9OXec1NfL — Mehak (@Mehak29128087) November 27, 2020

The way KL Rahul shouting behind the wickets I won't be surprised he shouts even before ball is bowled . — Sai (@akakrcb6) November 27, 2020

Thank god it was given out else the way KL Rahul is appealing as a wicketkeeper, 'Rahul is a cheater' would have been back in the hearing.#AUSvIND #Bollywood — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 27, 2020

KL Rahul looks clueless from behind the stumps, Virat could’ve wasted a review of those appeals. Gonna take some time for the fans to adjust that the Legend behind is not there. #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS — Ashish Dodray (@ashishjr07) November 27, 2020

KL Rahul is good in everything especially his acting skills 😍 — S (@ItsSaurabh_) November 27, 2020

KL Rahul doesn’t appeal. He just laughs in joy like the batsman is really gone. — bk. (@NotBobbey) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, Australia scored 242/1 after 38.2 overs with Finch approaching his century and Steve Smith building his innings. The platform is set for the Aussies to post a massive score. On the other hand, India will look to grab quick wickets and restrict Australia below 300.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Hosts pondering these 2 strategies to dismiss Virat Kohli early?

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami Lauded On Twitter For Fitness And Discipline During 1st ODI Powerplay

SOURCE: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.