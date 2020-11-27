Jasprit Bumrah Roasted On Twitter For Failing To Back Up Dream11 IPL Showing In 1st ODI

The much-awaited India vs Australia 1st ODI went underway today (Friday, November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ongoing series is India’s international assignment since March this year and the first on any level since the conclusion of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Australia, who won the toss and chose to bat first, battered and bruised Team India as the ‘Men in Blue’ had to wait 28 overs to get their first wicket of the day.

Jasprit Bumrah’s torrid ODI form continues, despite strong Dream11 IPL outing this month

Prior to the ongoing India vs Australia 1st ODI, India’s new-ball bowler Jasprit Bumrah had taken only one wicket in the six ODIs he played this year. Apparently, his horrible run in ODIs continues to haunt him Down Under as well as he went wicket-less in his first six overs. Owing to his performance, the veteran pacer was brutally trolled by fans on social media, with several Twitter users coming up with hilarious memes.

While some fans mocked Jasprit Bumrah’s overall ODI performance for the ongoing calendar year, others compared his international recital with his impressive Dream11 IPL 2020 outing for the Mumbai franchise. Here is a look at some of the fan reaction to Bumrah’s inability of replicating his own Dream11 IPL 2020 performance in international colours.

Jasprit Bumrah in 2020 in ODIs :- (With the Ball)



•Match - 7*

•Overs - 60.1

•Runs - 310

•Wkts - 1

•Ave - 310.0

•SR - 360.0

Jasprit Bumrah wickets in international cricket and Dream11 IPL stats

The Jasprit Bumrah wickets tally in international cricket composes of 68 wickets in Tests, 104 in ODIs and another 59 in T20Is. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL stats for the recently-concluded season also makes for a staggering read. In 15 matches, he claimed 27 wickets at an average of 14.96 and was an instrumental figure in Mumbai’s successful title-defence campaign. The Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 event places him as second-most successful bowler of the season after table-topper Kagiso Rabada.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: India vs Australia live updates

After an expensive opening spell, Jasprit Bumrah was finally able to claim his first wicket of the day by dismissing Australian captain and centurion Aaron Finch. At the time of publishing, the home side finished their 50 overs of batting and posted a total of 374-6. Steve Smith (105) and Aaron Finch (114) starred in an innings marred with many misfields from the Indians on a sluggish pitch.

India vs Australia live updates

