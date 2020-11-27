Jasprit Bumrah Roasted On Twitter For Failing To Back Up Dream11 IPL Showing In 1st ODI

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The much-awaited India vs Australia 1st ODI went underway today (Friday, November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ongoing series is India’s international assignment since March this year and the first on any level since the conclusion of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Australia, who won the toss and chose to bat first, battered and bruised Team India as the ‘Men in Blue’ had to wait 28 overs to get their first wicket of the day.
Also Read | Virat Kohli Calls Australia Crowd 'tough' Ahead Of India's Opening ODI In Sydney
Prior to the ongoing India vs Australia 1st ODI, India’s new-ball bowler Jasprit Bumrah had taken only one wicket in the six ODIs he played this year. Apparently, his horrible run in ODIs continues to haunt him Down Under as well as he went wicket-less in his first six overs. Owing to his performance, the veteran pacer was brutally trolled by fans on social media, with several Twitter users coming up with hilarious memes.
While some fans mocked Jasprit Bumrah’s overall ODI performance for the ongoing calendar year, others compared his international recital with his impressive Dream11 IPL 2020 outing for the Mumbai franchise. Here is a look at some of the fan reaction to Bumrah’s inability of replicating his own Dream11 IPL 2020 performance in international colours.
Bumrah when Asked to Take wickets for— Arya (@kingkohli__fan) November 27, 2020
1) MI
2) India pic.twitter.com/COanlTZ8c9
Jasprit Bumrah horrible form in international cricket continues! pic.twitter.com/19rz1bGKY3— علی (@AliHass73696713) November 27, 2020
Bumrah bowling for MI— Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) November 27, 2020
Vs
Bumrah bowling for India#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U8Xp9pn6RO
#kohli trying to remind #bumrah— ABHI TWEETS ☻! (@THEGEEKABHI) November 27, 2020
Of his abilities 😣#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W1E7mYbMri
Jasprit Bumrah in 2020 in ODIs :- (With the Ball)— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 27, 2020
•Match - 7*
•Overs - 60.1
•Runs - 310
•Wkts - 1
•Ave - 310.0
•SR - 360.0
•One & Only Wicket is Adam Zampa in india.!!#INDvAUS
Also Read | All India Vs Australia 2020 Tour Matches To Be Live Streamed By Cricket Australia
The Jasprit Bumrah wickets tally in international cricket composes of 68 wickets in Tests, 104 in ODIs and another 59 in T20Is. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL stats for the recently-concluded season also makes for a staggering read. In 15 matches, he claimed 27 wickets at an average of 14.96 and was an instrumental figure in Mumbai’s successful title-defence campaign. The Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 event places him as second-most successful bowler of the season after table-topper Kagiso Rabada.
After an expensive opening spell, Jasprit Bumrah was finally able to claim his first wicket of the day by dismissing Australian captain and centurion Aaron Finch. At the time of publishing, the home side finished their 50 overs of batting and posted a total of 374-6. Steve Smith (105) and Aaron Finch (114) starred in an innings marred with many misfields from the Indians on a sluggish pitch.
#TeamIndia have taken two quick wickets. With 7 more overs to go, what do you reckon the target will be at the end of the innings?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AUlo1c06su— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
Also Read | Suresh Raina Trends On Twitter Despite Ind Vs Aus ODI, Wished By Fans On 34th Birthday
Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 2020: India Get Electronic Replacement For 'throwdown Specialist' D Raghavendra
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 preview
23 mins ago
JS vs GG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 live
28 mins ago
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs SOC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
South Africa vs England 1st T20I live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
1 hour ago
KL Rahul trolled on Twitter for 'fake appeals', fans miss MS Dhoni behind the stumps
1 hour ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 already comes under ICC radar for alleged match-fixing attempt?
1 hour ago