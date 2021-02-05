Rishabh Pant Roasted By Fans For Denying Jasprit Bumrah Early Wicket On Home Soil

England opener Rory Burns was reprieved by Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test at the in Chennai. The southpaw dropped Burns' catch off the first ball of Jasprit Bumrah's over and denied India an opportunity to make early inroads in the game. Pant's drop also meant that Bumrah who is playing his first Test match in India was denied his first wicket on home soil.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli lauded by Sunil Gavaskar for bringing on Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss D Lawrence

India vs England live: Rishabh Pant's woeful time behind stumps continue

It all happened in the second over bowled by Bumrah. The Indian pacer started off with a good length delivery that seamed in from the deck. Burns tried to flick the ball but ended up edging it. Pant managed to reach the ball, got his gloves to it but the southpaw failed to hold onto the ball, thus giving England a lifeline early on in the innings.

Twitterati was livid with Pant for giving a lifeline to Burns. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Pant for his poor wicketkeeping skills. A certain section of fans got creative as they made hysterical memes. Here's how fans reacted to Pant's drop.

ALSO READ | Anil Kumble lauds Jasprit Bumrah for emulating his bowling action in recent net session

That's the reality if you have #Pant as #Wicketkeeper. He should play purely as a batsman but in a strong #Indian batting line up there is no place for him... Even as a batsman When #India plays at #Home__ with full strength as you cannot #Drop #Pujara and #Rahane_ — Sanjay Singh (@SanjayS00663282) February 5, 2021

thats not a drop, he didnt reach it, he cant make himself taller, dont be stupid#INDvsENG #Pant — Chops (@ChopsUtd) February 5, 2021

Pant has been under immense criticism not for his batting, but for his primary job as a stumper. The left-hander had a tough time with the gloves in the recently concluded Australian tour which had led to several former cricketers and fans demanding the Indian management to let Wriddhiman Saha take the gloves. However, the management and Indian captain Virat Kohli have exuded confidence in the youngster and remarked that Pant will continue to be 'backed'.

ALSO READ | 'Bumrah's unique action might be a bit of problem': Buttler admits ahead of Ind-Eng Tests

India vs England live score update

After deciding to bat first, England have made a steady start to their innings. Openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley successfully managed to tackle the Indian bowlers. However, just at the stroke of Lunch on Day of India vs England 1st Test, a bizarre shot from Burns led to his downfall for 33. Daniel Lawrence who came to bat at No.3 was sent back immediately by Bumrah for a duck as the Indian picked up his first Test wicket at home.

At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 126/2 after 51.4 overs. Sibley is batting on 51 while Root is unbeaten on 34. The visitors would hope that the pair carries on in the same fashion and lays the foundation for the batsmen to come. On the other hand, the hosts will look to break the partnership before the England duo take control of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah career stats

The Bumrah career stats in Test cricket have been spectacular. Before playing the ongoing Test, Bumrah has featured for India in 17 matches, all of them overseas. In those matches, the pacer has picked 79 wickets at a brilliant average of 21.6 to go with five five-wicket hauls.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah beats Sachin Tendulkar for incredible all-time Indian record in Tests

SOURCE: TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.