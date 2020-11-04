Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tweets After Hyderabad Qualify, Injured Pacer Missed By Fans Badly

Hyderabad thrashed Mumbai by 10 wickets on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In doing so, they got themselves a Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs berth and also secured the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table. Hyderabad had a daunting task ahead of them a week ago as they had won just four and lost seven matches.

Bhuvneshawar Kumar elated after Hyderabad's commanding 10-wicket win

With three consecutive wins required against arguably the top three teams of the ongoing Dream11 IPL (Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai), the 2016 champions' campaign seemed all but over. However, Warner's side did the unthinkable as they managed to win all three matches to grant themselves a place in playoffs. Twitter erupted after Hyderabad's crushing victory over Mumbai as several reactions poured in where fans lauded the franchise for their self-belief and incredible spirit.

Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also visibly elated after their stunning win over Mumbai. The right-arm pacer took to Twitter to express his joy after qualifying for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. He also wished the franchise luck for the playoffs and added how he missed being with the team. Fans were quick to react on the star pacer's post as they stated how they missed his presence in the Hyderabad team.

A perfect win to enter the playoffs 👌 onwards n upwards guys! Miss being there 😊 @SunRisers — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 3, 2020

Bhuvneshwar was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the marquee event after sustaining a hip injury while bowling against Chennai in Match 14 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on October 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury happened in the penultimate over of Chennai's run chase. The Hyderabad speedster did try his level best to finish his final over on a couple of occasions but to no avail as he could not complete his run-up as he struggled during his follow-through on both occasions as a result of which he had to leave the field for treatment. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury seems like a serious issue as his name was missing from the squads for the India vs Australia 2020 series.

Meanwhile, David Warner's men will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

