David Warner And Jonny Bairstow React To Kane Williamson Making Coffee For Them: Watch

2016 champions Hyderabad are warming up for the final match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Mumbai at Sharjah on Tuesday. The Hyderabad vs Mumbai clash promises to be a nail-biting finish, with a place in the playoffs on the line for David Warner's side. The franchise ramped up their preparations with a visit to Kane Williamson's breakfast cafe.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Side To End 2020 Season With Top, Special Record

Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Kane Williamson delights Warner, Bairstow with morning coffee

In a video uploaded on Hyderabad's YouTube channel, Hyderabad captain David Warner along with fellow opening partner Jonny Bairstow visited the kitchen along with Kane Williamson. Warner introduced the viewers to Kane's cafe, where the New Zealander captain took the initiative to brew some coffee for the Hyderabad captain and the Englishman. The cafe had a proper barista machine where the 30-year-old treated Bairstow and Warner with a flat white.

While the Hyderabad openers showed their frustration earlier on for the long waiting period, but their reaction after sipping the beverage suggested that it was worth the wait. Hyderabad would hope that the refreshing coffee can get their openers charged up at Sharjah as they look to make a dash to the playoffs. Here's the entire video:

Also Read: Coach Ricky Ponting 'most Proud' After Delhi's Must-win Clash Against Bangalore

Qualification on the line for Hyderabad as they face off against Mumbai

David Warner and co. will take the field on Tuesday knowing that a win will be enough for them to finish in the top four of the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings. Hyderabad have accumulated 12 points in 13 games so far, and due to their superior net run-rate, will edge past Kolkata for a place in the Eliminator. They face a stern test in Mumbai, who are atop the points table, having already qualified for the playoffs.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Complete Incredible, Unique Record With Win Over Bangalore

Hyderabad have been hit by their fair share of injuries this season, with Kane Williamson having missed out on the start of the tournament due to a niggle. Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were ruled out midway through the tournament, while there are clouds over Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha's fitness as well. Hyderabad would hope that the likes of Warner and Williamson bring their best form with them at Sharjah.

With Mumbai having already qualified for the playoffs, the four-time champions could rest some key players for this fixture, handing Hyderabad the advantage.

Also Read: Joe Root Calls 'rival' Steve Smith "awful And Horrible To Watch With The Bat"

(Image Courtesy: Hyderabad Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.