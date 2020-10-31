Dream11 IPL: David Warner Set To Break Massive All-time Record Held By MS Dhoni

Bangalore are all set to take on Hyderabad in the 52nd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 31 at Sharjah. Hyderabad skipper David Warner is on the verge of achieving a major IPL landmark through their upcoming must-win game. As of now, the dynamic left-handed opening batsman remains one of the most successful IPL cricketers against the Bangalore bowlers.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Bangalore vs Hyderabad live

It's getting a tad interesting here at the Points Table. What are your predictions for the playoffs?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/xcXTYIpWdg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Virat Kohli Set To Break Massive All-time Record Held By Shane Watson

David Warner inches closer to MS Dhoni to achieve a major IPL landmark

David Warner made his IPL debut back in the 2009 edition of the tournament. Since then, he has played 17 matches against the Bangalore franchise, including the final of the 2016 event. Across his 17 innings, Warner has aggregated 798 runs at a staggering average of 57 with two tons and seven fifties.

The hard-hitting Australian batsman is only trailing Chennai skipper MS Dhoni in terms of runs scored against Bangalore across all seasons. In comparison to the Hyderabad captain’s 798-run tally, Chennai’s legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has 834 runs (28 innings) against Bangalore and has scored his runs at an average of 39.71. If David Warner manages to add another 37 runs to his tally, he will dethrone MS Dhoni as the most successful IPL batsman of all time against the Bangalore franchise.

Also Read | David Warner Leads 'Indian-style' Cake Smashing During 34th Birthday Celebrations: Watch

A look into the David Warner Dream11 IPL stats section

The David Warner Dream11 IPL stats section makes for impressive reading. With 5,142 runs, Warner is one of only five batsmen to aggregate over 5,000 runs in the history of the tournament. Moreover, he is the only non-Indian to do so and he has maintained a healthy average of 42.85. The attacking batsman has accounted for 436 of those runs in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season alone.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 31. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | David Warner, Saha Take Dream11 IPL 2020's Leading Wicket-taker Rabada To The Cleaners

Also Read | MS Dhoni Honoured By BCCI After India's Squad Selection For Australia Tour; See Picture

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.