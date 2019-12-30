Big Bash: Dale Steyn Compares Glenn Maxwell With Virender Sehwag For This Reason

South African pace sensation Dale Steyn and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are currently representing Melbourne Stars in the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League. The Stars have enjoyed a good campaign so far. They are placed second on the points table with three wins out of their four matches. In their opening game of the tournament, Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat by scoring a sparkling 39-ball 83 against Brisbane Heat.

Big Bash 2019-20: Dale Steyn compares Glenn Maxwell with Virender Sehwag

Dale Steyn described his Melbourne Stars’ teammate Glenn Maxwell as a “phenomenal thinker of the game”. Furthermore, the South African legend compared the big-hitting all-rounder to the likes of Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers. Maxwell recently scored 43 from 25 balls against Adelaide Strikers. Even though his effort came in a losing cause, he earned himself some words of praise from his teammate.

Speaking about his knock against the Strikers, Dale Steyn said Glenn Maxwell was striking at almost 200 while everyone was struggling to get going. During the 16th over of Melbourne Stars' innings against the Strikers, Maxwell struck pacer Wes Agar for two sixes. The twin hits prompted Steyn to compare the Australian maverick to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. While addressing the comparison, Dale Steyn said that both batsmen have strong wrists. Not many players in the world can hit a six over point so effortlessly.

IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell re-joins ‘Lion’s Den’

At the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Glenn Maxwell was acquired by his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹10.75 crore. Previously, Glenn Maxwell played for Kings XI Punjab between 2014 and 2017. He joined the Delhi Capitals for the 2018 season.

