THU Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Knockout Preview

The Sydney Thunder (THU) will take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the Knockout fixture of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. The match will be played on Sunday, January 31 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The THU vs HEA live action will commence from 1:45 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our THU vs HEA match prediction, probable THU vs HEA playing 11 and THU vs HEA Dream11 team.

A look into BBL 2021 knockouts schedule

THU vs HEA live: THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing BBL 2021 season premiered on December 10 and will run until February 6. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament that forms a part of the Australian 2020-21 domestic season. 56 matches were played between all teams in a double round-robin format, which is now being followed by a five-match knockout stage.

The upcoming match between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat is a must-win for both teams in order to qualify for the next round. At the end of the league stage, the Sydney Sixers found themselves at No. 3 on the points table with eight wins from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat ended the league campaign at fourth position with seven wins from their 14 fixtures.

THU vs HEA match prediction: THU vs HEA Dream11 team, squad list

THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction: THU squad

Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Adam Milne, Sam Billings and Baxter Holt.

THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction: HEA squad

Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, James Bazley and Lachlan Pfeffer.

THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs HEA playing 11

Chris Lynn

Alex Hales

Morne Morkel

Ben Cutting

THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction: THU vs HEA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Joe Denly, Sam Billings

All-rounders – Marnus Labuschagne (vc), Ben Cutting

Bowlers – Chris Green, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin

THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction

According to our THU vs HEA match prediction, the Sydney Thunder are favourites to win the game.

Note: The THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction and THU vs HEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THU vs HEA Dream11 team and THU vs HEA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

