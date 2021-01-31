Mitchell Marsh Fined $5,000 For Showing Dissent To Umpire During BBL Clash Against Sixers

Australia and Perth Scorchers all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been charged with a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and fined a $5,000 fine. Marsh has been charged for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during his team's match against Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

This has been officially confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday.

"Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match. Marsh accepted the charge and proposed sanction of a $5,000 fine," Cricket Australia said in a statement. Marsh, in a statement, said: "I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer. I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I'll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night's match."

Mitchell Marsh swears at the umpire

The incident happened during the 13th over of the first innings that was bowled by Steve O 'Keefe. On the penultimate delivery of that over, the spinner had bowled one on the pads as Marsh looked to work the ball down the leg-side. But, he ended up missing the ball which went straight into the gloves of stumper Josh Phillipe as he and the Sixers appealed for caught behind.

The on-field umpire raised his finger instantly. However, the middle-order batsman was very annoyed with the decision and was seen showing his anger while he was still at the batting crease. Things did not end there as he abused the umpire in the heat of the moment while taking a long walk back to the dugout. Replays showed that the ball had in no way made contact with the bat and there was also a huge gap between bat and pad.

(With ANI Inputs)

