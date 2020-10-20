Big Bash League Increases Overseas Players Limit To 3 In Playing 11s For More TV Ratings

Australia's premier domestic T20 competition, Big Bash League is inching closer and Cricket Australia is striving to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming season. The board has finally given the green light to a much-awaited rule for a league where now the teams will be permitted to include three overseas players in their playing eleven. The Big Bash League might have taken a cue from Dream11 IPL's success of pitting foreign players alongside local talent.

Big Bash League to grant three overseas players in the playing 11

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) who had raised an opposition towards the inclusion of a third overseas player in the final line-up, as they believed that it would take away the spot from a local talent. The ACA has finally decided to withdraw its stance on the matter. The tweaked MoU between CA and the ACA will enable the teams to build a stronger line-up for the upcoming competition.

ALSO READ | UCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

With speculations of high-profile players not willing to take part in the Big Bash League this season, the change in the rules will aid teams to rope in additional star power for themselves. The broadcasting partner of the league, Seven, had also raised their concerns about the prospect of losing several Australian internationals from the league due to the national team participating in the home summer. With star players like David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Steve Smith and many more plying their trade in the Dream11 IPL, they are also slated to join in very late for the Australian league due to international campaigns.

ALSO READ | Team India Selectors Likely To Have A Headache Selecting Pace Attack For Australia Tour

The overseas players confirmed by the teams for this year's BBL include Dawid Malan for Hobart Hurricanes, Alex Hales for Sydney Thunders, Liam Livingstone for Perth Scorchers, Tom Banton for Brisbane Heat and Tom Curran for Sydney Sixers. International cricketers such as Eoin Morgan, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and many more have been instrumental in the league's success and the introduction of the new rule will ensure increased participation from such players.

World number one ICC T20I Batsman ✅

International ✅

Hobart Hurricanes latest signing ✅



Welcome, Dawid Malan. 🔥#TasmaniasTeam #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/RdAPJG8tDW — Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) October 19, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL Players Earning Millions, WC Blind Cricketers In Extreme Poverty: Sukhram Manjhi

The news will please Cricket Australia as well as the broadcasters who were hoping to accommodate an additional foreign player in the line-ups but were not able to because of ACA's stance on the matter. The Big Bash League is scheduled to commence from December 3, with Adelaide Strikers taking on Melbourne Renegades. It will be interesting to witness how the new rule changes the dynamics in the line-ups.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020's England Players To Fly To South Africa From UAE For International Tour

Source: BBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.