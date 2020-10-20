UCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

United CC Girona will battle it out against Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs HCC match prediction and UCC vs HCC Dream11 team. UCC vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

UCC vs HCC live: UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

United CC will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day on a high. They have played 3 matches so far, winning 2 of them and losing 1, however despite that they are placed second on the points table. On the other hand, HCC lost their first match of the day to Fateh CC and would look to bounce back with two back-to-back wins and end the day on a high. This match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams have good players in their ranks for UCC vs HCC playing 11.

UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the UCC vs HCC Dream11 team

UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for UCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh

UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for UCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zafar Farhaan, Adnan Zia, Muhammad Hanzala, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi

UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for UCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Khalid Ahmadi

Muhammad Ehsan

Sumair Safdar Khan

Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail

UCC vs HCC match prediction: UCC vs HCC Dream11 team

UCC vs HCC live: UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, UCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, UCC vs HCC top picks and UCC vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UCC vs HCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

