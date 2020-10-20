Dream11 IPL 2020's England Players To Fly To South Africa From UAE For International Tour

International cricket is finally resuming with various cricketing nations keen on hosting prominent duels to reinstate the sport amidst the COVID-19 scenario. The England cricket team were one of the frontrunners to conduct international series as they hosted West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, and Ireland. The nation now is all set to embark on their first away campaign with a tour to South Africa. The England vs South Africa 2020 tour is scheduled to commence in November, after the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Cape Town will be the first stop for the touring party where they are expected to land on November 17. Eoin Morgan and co. will be stationed at the Vineyard Hotel for their quarantine, where they will be permitted to use certain sections of the hotel for their training. The tour will see the two stalwarts of international cricket battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The England squad is scheduled to take part in intra-squad practice matches at the Western Province Cricket Club ground.

Eoin Morgan and Quinton de Kock react on England vs South Africa 2020 tour

Speaking on the upcoming tour in a charity event, England's white-ball captain opined that the revival of cricket across the world is essential considering the pandemic. He added that the England and Wales Cricket Board strives to get the game back on, which will positively impact those who are still in lockdown. Cricket South Africa also will get a boost financially with the conformation of England vs South Africa 2020, as per Eoin Morgan. According to ESPNCricinfo, the financially and administratively beleaguered Cricket South Africa is set to earn 3.2 billion pounds from the tour.

Fantastic evening with host by @mcjnicholas with 4 brilliant captains @Eoin16 @Jaseholder98 @QuinnyDeKock69 and Kane Williamson



Thank you all for your time and a big thanks to everyone who joined and bought tickets!

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who also was a part of the same event, seemed to be thrilled with the prospect of England touring South Africa. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsmen spoke about the competitive series earlier this year between the two nations and praised the quality of cricket. Quinton de Kock shared his excitement regarding the series, but also has his apprehensions regarding the pandemic.

In the same event, Eoin Morgan reckoned the possibility of several high-profile players withdrawing from the away tours as he feels hopping from one bio-bubble is affecting the mental health of the players. With England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran and many more plying their wood in the Dream11 IPL 2020, it remains to be seen how they choose to be a part of the tour or not.

Source: PTI

