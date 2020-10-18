IPL 2020: Fleming Reveals Details Of Bravo's Injury; Gives Ballpark Of Return Date

Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday gave an update on Chennai's entrusted all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s injury, saying that it was a serious one. Bravo's injury became the topic of the day after Chennai skipper MS Dhoni turned to Ravindra Jadeja instead of death overs specialist Dwayne Bravo in a Dream 11 IPL match against Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Fleming apprised that Bravo suffered a right groin injury. He added that the injury could sideline Dwayne Bravo for a couple of weeks.

“He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that’s pretty much for what he is in the team for. He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take few days or a couple of weeks,” he said.

The Chennai captain had also clarified during the post-match presentation that Dwayne Bravo was unwell and had left the field for a certain amount of time, which prompted him to go with Ravindra Jadeja.

Delhi defeat Chennai

Delhi's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played the role of an aggressor for the side early on, with wickets tumbling from the other end. The swashbuckling batsman raced to his maiden century in the league's history, as he guided his team to victory. Delhi emerged victorious in the closely fought battle after Axar Patel took Ravindra Jadeja to cleaners in the final over of the match.

The match was evenly poised as Delhi required 16 runs off the last over. Fans were taken by surprise when Chennai captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja, despite the fact that two left-handers were positioned at the crease.

The onus was on Axar Patel to take his side over the line against the spinner. MS Dhoni's ploy backfired as Patel smashed three towering sixes to seal the game for his side.

