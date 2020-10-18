Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 36 Mumbai Vs Punjab Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 36th match of the tournament as Mumbai will take on Punjab on Sunday, October 18. The much-awaited game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai franchise have won six out of their eight Dream11 IPL 2020 matches while KL Rahul-led Punjab have won just two out of their eight fixtures so far.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and co celebrate win over Kolkata

A comprehensive win for the @mipaltan here in Abu Dhabi. They win by 8 wickets against #KKR.



Quinton de Kock remains unbeaten on 78.#Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/BDhMILSKI0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Punjab weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Rajasthan vs Bangalore weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C during the course of the match. Furthermore, as per the Mumbai vs Punjab weather forecast, the humidity levels are expected range around 32%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Punjab pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. In the first 14 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 176. As evidenced from the results of those matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Mumbai vs Punjab pitch report indicates that chasing teams have lost 10 out of the first 14 matches here this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, October 18. For Mumbai vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Mumbai vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

