Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35 Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Pitch Weather Report For Abu Dhabi

The upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) game will see Hyderabad take on Kolkata in the 35th match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 18. The Hyderabad team have won just three out of their eight Dream11 IPL 2020 matches while Kolkata have won four out of their eight fixtures.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad players train ahead of Kolkata game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Kolkata weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Hyderabad vs Kolkata weather forecast indicates no threat of rain. Temperatures near 35°C are expected during the commencement of the match. Humidity levels during the same period are likely to hover around 20%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Kolkata pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game, with something there for spinners to work with as well. Across nine Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 169. As evidenced from the match results of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first as the Hyderabad vs Kolkata pitch report indicates the surface is more suitable for setting a target for the opposition.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Kolkata live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, October 18. For Hyderabad vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Hyderabad vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Hyderabad vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

