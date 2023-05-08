Big Blow To PCB As Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Back BCCI To Move Asia Cup Out Of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been handed a big blow as far as Asia Cup 2023 is concerned. Media reports suggest that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards have backed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over moving the Asia Cup out of Pakistan. Various reports have strongly claimed that the, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have supported the BCCI's desire to shift the 50-over tournament out of Pakistan.

The BCCI had refused to send its men's team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in August-September. A series of high-level meetings were then held by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to decide the future course on the matter. However, no conclusion has been reached between member boards of the ACC with the tournament just a couple of months away.

It has now emerged that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have backed ACC's decision to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan. Moreover, the two boards have also expressed their desire to host the Asia Cup in their respective countries. However, a decision on the matter is yet to be made. It is highly likely that the tournament will be played in a neutral venue.

The controversy surrounding Asia Cup 2023

Last year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja had criticised Shah's comments and threatened to boycott the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Several media reports also suggest that Asia Cup could be postponed and a parallel tournament, excluding Pakistan, could be played in Dubai in the same window.

