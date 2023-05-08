Tom Moody, the former head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has compared young middle-order batsman Abdul Samad to the big-hitting Yusuf Pathan due to his power game and ability to hit towering sixes. Moody worked closely with Samad during his tenure as the director and head coach of SRH in 2021 and 2022.

Samad played a crucial role in SRH's thrilling last-ball win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur by hitting a six off Sandeep Sharma on the final delivery of the match. Although he was caught at long-off with five runs needed off the final ball, Samad was given a reprieve due to Sharma overstepping and being called for a no-ball. Samad's quickfire 17-run knock off just seven deliveries included two maximums and showcased his rare ability to hit the ball out of the ground.

'He reminds me of a young Yusuf Pathan'

Despite showing only glimpses of his potential, SRH saw Samad's talent and supported him by retaining him in the 2022 auction. Moody hopes that Samad's match-winning knock in Jaipur will give the management and franchise the confidence to back him and believe in his abilities. According to Moody, having team management's support and confidence is crucial for a player's development and success.

"What Abdul Samad has got as a young, emerging player is a rare ability to hit the ball out of the ground. He reminds me of a young Yusuf Pathan. He's got that strength, power, and it's a very hard role to play," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

"I hope that it gives the management and the franchise confidence that they have got the right person because that is the hardest part. Forget about the player having confidence, you need the organisation - wherever you are - to have confidence in you, and I think if you look at his erratic selection over the last two years, I think that hopefully, this is the turning point for him," he added.

Sunrisers' victory in last night's match has once again wide-opened the tournament's points table with almost every team in IPL 2023 still in the race for a playoff spot. One reason for the close contest this year is the quality of players that each team possesses. Most teams have a good balance of both veteran and budding players, which has made the fight fierce. Meanwhile, the Impact Player rule introduced this year could be another reason for teams being able to score 200-plus runs routinely.

